Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post sales of $140.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the highest is $152.23 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $113.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $615.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.75 million to $682.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $781.25 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $70.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $68.04 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,747,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

