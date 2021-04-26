Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.18.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $71.94. 2,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,130. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $68.04 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

