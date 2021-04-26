Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

SARTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $444.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.09. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $217.05 and a 12 month high of $550.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 159.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

