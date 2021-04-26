Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Insider Buys A$50,422.15 in Stock

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) insider Nicholas Yates bought 70,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,422.15 ($36,015.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Saunders International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 11th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Saunders International’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Saunders International Limited engages in the design, construction, and maintenance of steel bulk liquid storage facilities, tanks, and road and rail bridges in Australia. The company also manufactures precast concrete products for transport infrastructure projects; and provides a range of specialized services for the maintenance of commercial, industrial, and marine infrastructure and assets.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Saunders International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saunders International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.