Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.51 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,488,000 after purchasing an additional 801,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,681,000 after purchasing an additional 505,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $36,873,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL opened at $79.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.