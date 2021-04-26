Sawyer & Company Inc Has $4.42 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for 2.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $187.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $188.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.62.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

