Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 28,735 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

