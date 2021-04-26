Sawyer & Company Inc Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in The Allstate by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,666,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $125.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $125.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

