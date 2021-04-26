SBA Communications Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $296.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,283. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,976.47 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.22. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.08.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

