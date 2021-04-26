SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $321.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $321.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.08.

SBAC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,895. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,976.47 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.22. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $297,815,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SBA Communications by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its position in SBA Communications by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after buying an additional 128,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,814,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

