SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.15-10.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,210. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,978.40 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.95.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.08.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

