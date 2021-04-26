Scala Price Up 272% Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded up 272% against the US dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and approximately $750,576.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00272588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.01023634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00687903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,571.46 or 1.00132276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,793,244,080 coins and its circulating supply is 9,993,244,080 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

