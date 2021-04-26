Scala Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $311,067.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 219.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $17.61 million and approximately $311,067.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00062884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00282997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.92 or 0.00999714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.33 or 0.00732861 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,820.14 or 1.00024521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,795,644,080 coins and its circulating supply is 9,995,644,080 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

