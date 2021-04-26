Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $691,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,733 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

