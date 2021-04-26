Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.73% from the company’s current price.

SLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

SLB stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.37. 509,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,806,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,654,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,993,000 after buying an additional 1,235,649 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6,329.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,614 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 138.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

