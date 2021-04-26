Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Stock analysts at Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS SHNWF remained flat at $$49.00 on Monday. 61 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

