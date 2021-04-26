Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,988,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

