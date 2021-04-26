Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after purchasing an additional 266,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

