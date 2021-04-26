Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,353,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,556,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.20. 45,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.