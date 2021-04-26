Science Group (LON:SAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $360.00

Science Group plc (LON:SAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 345.10 ($4.51), with a volume of 21045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.51).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 314.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.06. The firm has a market cap of £142.31 million and a PE ratio of 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Science Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

