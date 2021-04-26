Scotiabank Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DIR.UN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.61.

DIR.UN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.59. 357,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,079. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$8.60 and a twelve month high of C$14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

