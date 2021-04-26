ScPrime Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,237.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and $1,237.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00062144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00284023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,255,684 coins and its circulating supply is 34,572,073 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.