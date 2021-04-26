Scrypta Price Reaches $0.0192 on Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $323,534.78 and $58.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00035080 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001197 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002107 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,662,148 coins and its circulating supply is 16,862,148 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

