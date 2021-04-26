Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.36.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:SEE opened at $48.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

