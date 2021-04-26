Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.47.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $238.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.34 and its 200 day moving average is $159.36. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $48,045,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after acquiring an additional 324,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $40,949,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

