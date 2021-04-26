SeaSpine (SPNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million. On average, analysts expect SeaSpine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPNE opened at $22.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $615.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.24.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

