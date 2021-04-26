Secret Price Hits $3.11 (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00005814 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $216.76 million and $4.66 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.03 or 0.00529174 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00027020 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,365.23 or 0.02552516 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 182,073,783 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

