Secret (SCRT) Price Down 20.5% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00005397 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $201.49 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 182,027,455 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

