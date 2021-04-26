Seele-N (SEELE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.69 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00064157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00061718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00746668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00093790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.54 or 0.07385285 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Seele-N Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.