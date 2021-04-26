Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) rose 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.35 and last traded at $93.35. Approximately 288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.57.

About Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

