Selfkey Price Tops $0.0143 on Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $65.84 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00062119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00744072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00094833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.70 or 0.07425291 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

