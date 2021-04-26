SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $16.60 on Monday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

