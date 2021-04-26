SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.