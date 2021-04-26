SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

