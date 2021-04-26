Semux Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $376,625.70 and $12.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00032581 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010810 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003421 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

