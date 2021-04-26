Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,879 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.25% of Service Co. International worth $21,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 478,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after buying an additional 139,601 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 157,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 43,811 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $53.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

