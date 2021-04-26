Service Co. International (SCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Service Co. International to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. On average, analysts expect Service Co. International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SCI opened at $53.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

