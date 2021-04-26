ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to post $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. ServiceNow reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $551.33. 2,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,855. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $295.78 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.76.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

