ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $606.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $552.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.76 and a 200 day moving average of $526.76. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $292.70 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.