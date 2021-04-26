ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.90.

Shares of NOW opened at $552.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $505.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $292.70 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

