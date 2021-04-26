ServiceNow (NOW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) recently:

4/22/2021 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $540.00 to $568.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $540.00 to $568.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $560.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is well-positioned to benefit from robust growth in subscription revenues. As businesses, government agencies and others continue to cloudify their infrastructure, the company is poised to boost uptake of its Now platform. Furthermore, its expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts are expected to bolster growth prospects. Based on strong adoption of its digital workflow solutions, ServiceNow expects 2021 subscription revenues, and billings, to grow year over year. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year. Nevertheless, ServiceNow’s exposure to coronavirus-hit industries like transportation, hospitality, retail, and energy, is likely to hinder growth, at least in the near term. Further, intense competition and sluggishness in IT spending remain major concerns.”

NOW traded up $4.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $556.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $505.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $295.78 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $460,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 26.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 81.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

