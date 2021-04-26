Sessia (KICKS) Hits Market Cap of $482,737.70

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $482,737.70 and approximately $33,923.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00063941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00061409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.12 or 0.00741918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00093995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.44 or 0.07378272 BTC.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,058,643 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

