SGD (NASDAQ:SGDH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SGD (NASDAQ:SGDH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
SGDH stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.04. 371,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. SGD has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
About SGD
