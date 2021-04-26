SGD (NASDAQ:SGDH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SGD (NASDAQ:SGDH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SGDH stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.04. 371,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. SGD has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

Get SGD alerts:

About SGD

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc, develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for SGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.