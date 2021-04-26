Shard (SHARD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,484.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Shard coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shard has traded flat against the dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $4,484.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shard Coin Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

