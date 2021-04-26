SharedStake (SGT) Trading 38.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One SharedStake coin can now be purchased for about $10.07 or 0.00018596 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. SharedStake has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $166,334.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00282758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.20 or 0.01004874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00025814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.68 or 0.00708475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,278.08 or 1.00225056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

