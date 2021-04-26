Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

SMED has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

SMED traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $16.10. 2,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,378. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $265.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.