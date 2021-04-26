Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading Up 8.9%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s stock price was up 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 5,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 129,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STTK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,969.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $737,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $16,202,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.