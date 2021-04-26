Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.29

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 11426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 34,386 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $4,305,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 165,955 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

