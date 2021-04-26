Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Sells 15,500 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 30.5% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $59,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $75.35 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.27.

