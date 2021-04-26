Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Sells 54,300 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 56.5% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $110,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,762,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.43 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.